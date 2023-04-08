12 pc Muslim Reservation echoes again at TS Congress party Iftar

Hyderabad: The demand for 12 percent Muslim reservation and conversion of the waqf board into a Commissionerate once again echoed in the old city as Congress National Minorities Department Chairman and MP Imran Pratapgarhi addresses an Iftar party hosted by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy and reminded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of his promises.

AICC in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakur also attended the iftar party of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy at The Quli Qutb Shah Stadium in the old city on Friday. A large number of Congress leaders and workers were present.

Imran Pratapgarhi said that despite the non-fulfillment of promises made to the minorities of Telangana state, some so-called Muslim political parties are supporting the TRS government. He said in his own style that when there is a storm of hatred in the country, Revanth Reddy has sent a message to establish brotherhood in the state of Telangana. He congratulated the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders who have launched a campaign to eradicate hatred.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy, speaking on the occasion, thanked the people of the old city who have accepted his invitation and attended the iftar. He also thanked all the participants who attended his iftar party from other parts of the country.

Revanth Reddy accused chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS party of acting at the behest of the BJP. He said that all the activities of the BRS have become clear that they are working at the behest of the BJP to intensify the fire of hatred and communalism which is being ignited in the country.

He also questioned the political parties who often say that the steering of the BRS car is in their hands.

Muhammad Ali Shabbir also welcomed all the participants. On this occasion, Mohammad Ali Shabbir felicitated Imam Makkah Masjid Maulana Dr Rizwan Qureshi on the occasion.