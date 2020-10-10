12-year-old girl Shrihita emerges runner-up at golf tournament

Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: Hyderabad girl Shrihita Mandava finishes second best at the world amateur ranking junior golf tournament in Classic Golf Resort in New Delhi on Friday.

A twelve-year-old Shrihita in round one came up with a birdie on the par 5 third hole and in Round Two with birdies on the par 4 fourth and 16th holes. She also managed pars on 16 holes to stay on top.

In the first round, she managed to 10 over and improved in second to 6 over for a total of 16 to finish three strokes behind Zara Anand, who carded 13 over. Rajini Navet, Palakshi Singh, and Alysha Dutt were third, fourth, and fifth in the girl’s 12-14 category.