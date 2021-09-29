12-year-old takes own life over guilt of breaking mother’s smartphone

Nalgonda: The body of a 12-year-old boy was found in an agricultural yesterday after he reportedly ended his life out of guilt for breaking his mother’s smartphone. The boy has been identified as Ram Charan.

Vijaya, Ram’s mother and a daily wage agricultural labourer, had recently purchased the phone for his online classes. She reportedly received a call from him on Monday, September 27, over which the boy expressed guilt over accidentally breaking the phone. He informed that he was leaving the house.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, Vijaya rushed home to find him missing and lodged a complaint with the Chityala police. On September 27, a few locals found a pair of shoes beside an agricultural well on the outskirts of the village and informed the police, which immediately launched a search with the help of a local swimmer. However, the boy’s body was only found a day later.

“We rushed to the spot and began searching the well for his body with the help of a local swimmer. We could retrieve the body only on Tuesday morning. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPc (suspicious death),” said Chityala sub-inspector E Veerabhadra Rao, according to the TNIE report .