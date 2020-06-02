12 YO girl uses ‘gullak’ money to send migrant family

NOIDA: Normal life has been hit by the outbreak of coronavirus. But some people are still helping out others in this hour of crisis. One such good samaritan is a teenage girl from Noida who sent a labourer family from Jharkhand home by air using her money from her ‘gullak’ (money box).

Niharika Dwivedi is just 12 years old. She now wants to spend the remaining Rs 17,000 of her ‘gullak’ money on the needy. She lives in Noida Sector-50, and is a student of class VII. Niharika told IANS, “I was watching the news in lockdown. Everywhere it was about migrants. I remembered one thing about my grandmother. My grandmother says that if someone wants to know about emotion, then look into their eyes, you will know their suffering.”

Niharika said, “The migrant workers have done a lot to develop our society, now we should help them when they are in need. I talked to my parents about this and they supported me. Then we contacted an NGO and after a few calls, I came to know about a family in Jharkhand, including a husband and wife, who were living in a shelter home in Delhi and wanted to return home.”

Three members of this family of Jharkhand, Pyari Kol, his wife Shushila and daughter Kajal lived in Noida and worked as laborers. Pyari Kol was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment. All three were unemployed due to the lockdown. Somehow they reached Delhi, but could not find any further means. They were spending their days in the shelter home.

“I came to know that the girl’s father has cancer, due to which his land has been sold. After this I broke my piggy bank (Gullak) and booked flight tickets to Ranchi to send them home,” said Niharika.

Niharika’s father Gaurav Dwivedi booked the cab and transported the family from the shelter home to the airport. The three flew from Delhi to Ranchi at 5.30 pm on Sunday.

Gaurav Dwivedi said, “There were a total of Rs 48,530 in the gullak. Around Rs 20,000 were used to buy the tickets and we also gave them Rs 10,000 rupees in cash, as well as food packets.”

Niharika further said, “I have about Rs 17,000 left in my gullak now, and I will help any other needy with this money. My mother has told me that we will start depositing money in the gullak again.”

Niharika, who exemplifies social service, wants to grow up to become an IAS officer, and serve the people. She also aspires to join the army.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.