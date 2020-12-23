1,200 passengers arrived in Telangana from UK since Dec 9

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 23rd December 2020 11:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: A total of 1,200 passengers had arrived in Telangana since December 9 to date from the U.K., where a new strain of COVID-19 virus has been detected, a senior health department offidial said here on Wednesday.

“We are collecting details of flyers who returned from the UK and examining their health condition.

We have found that 1,200 passengers have returned to Telangana from the UK since December 9 till now, ” Telangana Public Health Director Dr G Srinivasa Rao said in a release.

Among the returnees who were traced, none of those tested have reported positive for the virus, he said.

Those who came directly to Telangana from the UK after December 9 or travelled via that country had been requested to call up 040-24651119 or text on WhatsApp to 9154170960 and provide details.

The Health Department staff would then visit their homes and conduct medical tests, he said.

He claimed Telangana has been successful in controlling the spread of the virus and the number of deaths due to the timely decisions and steps taken by the government, in cooperation with the people.

