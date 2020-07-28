1,215 new Covid cases push Odisha’s tally over 28K

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 28,107 with 1,215 new cases in the last 24 hours, informed the health department on Tuesday.

The state reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the seventh consecutive day.

Seven persons, including a child, died of the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 154 in the state.

Three fatalities were reported from Ganjam, two from Rayagada and one from Cuttack district and a child died in Bhubaneswar.

The 5-year old male child of Bhubaneswar also had Cerebral Palsy with a seizure disorder, said the department.

Out of new positive cases, 753 were reported from quarantine centres, and 462 are local contacts.

Ganjam district leads the decisive tally with 332 cases, followed by Khurda (312), Gajapati (89), Keonjhar (77), Koraput (73), Cuttack (60), Jagatsinghpur (47), Balasore (29), and Rayagada (24).

The active cases stood at 10,545 and recoveries at 17,373.

