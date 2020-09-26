1217 more people test positive, J&K COVID tally crosses 71,000

Srinagar, Sep 26 : One thousand two hundred and seventeen people tested positive in J&K on Saturday as the total number of people infected with COVID-19 crossed 71,000 in the Union Territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said 1217 people tested positive on Saturday, 720 from Jammu division and 497 from Kashmir division.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus has jumped to 71,049 in J&K out of which 51,494 have recovered completely.

Twenty more patients succumbed on Saturday, 12 from Jammu division and 8 from Kashmir division. 1125 people have been killed by the dreaded virus in J&K so far.

The number of active cases is 18,430 out of which 10,574 are from Jammu division and 7856 are from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

