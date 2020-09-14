1,229 more test positive in J&K, total cases over 55K

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 8:06 pm IST
Srinagar, Sep 14 : As many as 1,229 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as its total tally crossed 55,000.

The Information and Public Relations Department said that 837 new cases were reported in Jammu division and 392 in Kashmir division. Corona patients now total 55,325 in the Union Territory.

With 17 more COVID-19 fatalities — 9 in Jammu division and 8 in Kashmir division — the UT’s death toll reached 895.

After the recovery of 36,381 patients, active cases now total 18,049 in J&K, including 9,895 in Jammu division and 8,154 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

