123 TSRTC buses cancelled due to COVID-induced curfew in AP

Hyderabad: Amid the spike in COVID cases, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) cancelled around 123 inter-State bus services from various depots in Khammam region to different destinations in Andhra Pradesh temporarily.

The Andhra Pradesh government enforced an extended 18-hour curfew to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

TSRTC sources told The Hindu that the decision was taken due to operational disruptions and daily night curfew in Telangana from 9 pm to 5 am to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, essential services, including emergency medical services and inter-state movement of goods among others notified in prohibited orders, are exempt from the curfew.

All border points in the old undivided Khammam districts in Madhira, Bonakal, Wyra, Vemsoor, Bhadrachalam and Aswaraopet mandals have been monitored to ensure effective curfew and prevent stern action against violators of prohibited orders.

Also, APSRTC has suspended its bus services to neighbouring Telangana, all RTC bus services between Vijayawada and Hyderabad have been suspended.

Passengers going to Hyderabad can travel in an RTC bus till Jaggaiahpet. From there, they have to find alternative transportation such as auto or taxi to reach Kodad and from there to any other destination in Hyderabad or Telangana, they can board TSRTC buses