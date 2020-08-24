1,242 new corona cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24 : Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that 1,242 more coronavirus cases were recorded in the coastal state, taking its total cases near the 60,000-mark.

“The state has 20,323 corona positive cases, while 38,887 patients have been cured. A total of 1,081 cases registered on Monday are local infectees. Thiruvananthapuram district continued to lead with 182 cases, of which 158 are local infectees,” said Shailaja.

The total number of persons kept under medical observation rose to 1,83,448, of which 17,037 are in various hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 26,186 samples were sent for testing. There are 624 hotspots in Kerala.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.