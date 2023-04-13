125 feet Dr BR Ambedkar: Know trivia on Hyderabad’s new monument

Hyderabad: As the massive 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar is up for inauguration on April 14, 2023 (Friday) by Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanthi, here are the important events in the timeline of the construction of this Hyderabad’s latest landmark.

Project announcement

Telangana chief minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr B.R.Ambedkar on 14th April 2016 announced that the government of Telangana will install his 125 feet tall statue at NTR Gardens adjacent to the Secretariat in the city.

From word to work

The State government issued GO Rt No. 211 on April 11, 2016, of the Scheduled Caste Development (BUD.LA) department issued orders for the constitution of Ambedkar Vigraha Aviskarana Committee for the erection of 125 feet tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at hillock area of NTR Garden premises, Hyderabad under the chairmanship of the then deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari.

The Government also issued GO Rt No. 291 on May 21, 2016, of Scheduled Caste Development (BUD.LA) department has also constituted a technical committee for collecting relevant information from various organizations for the erection of 125 feet tall statue of Dr B.R.Ambedkar under the chairmanship of secretary to the government, SCD department.

On April 4, 2018, the government further issued GO Rt No. 152 of Scheduled Caste Development (BUD.LA) department issued orders appointing M/s Design Associates as consultants for the preparation of Detailed Project Report and Project Management Consultancy Services during the construction of the above project.

The consultants prepared two alternatives (Circular and Square pedestals) for approval and the same was presented before the chief minister. The chief minister approved the circular base option.

Circular base structure similar to Indian Parliament

Based on Option-II i.e Ambedkar statue on a circular base building structure similar to Indian Parliament approved by the chief minister, the consultants ‘M/s Design Associates’ submitted a detailed estimate for Rs.146.50 Crores based on quotations from Ram Sutar Fine Arts Pvt Ltd & Mattu Ram Arts Studios Pvt Ltd, Delhi who are renowned sculptors.

The administrative sanction was accorded by the government for Rs. 146.50 Crores vide GO Ms No.2 Scheduled Castes Development (Bud.LA) department dated November 15, 2020.

The Engineer-in-Chief (R&B) Buildings & NH accorded technical sanction for Rs.146.50 Crores based on the administrative sanction accorded by the government and initiated the tender process and the work was entrusted to M/s KPC Projects Limited, Hyderabad. The agreement was concluded on June 3 with a stipulated period of 12 months and work commenced.

Salient features of the project:

Height of Pedestal: 50 Feet

Diameter of Pedestal:

Ground floor: 172 ft

Terrace: 74 ft

Height of Statue: 125 Feet

Built-up area in Pedestal Structure:

Lower Ground Floor: 2066 Sft

Ground Floor: 15200 Sft