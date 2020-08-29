125 people die due to seasonal torrential rains in Pakistan: NDMA

Those killed included 59 males, 13 females and 53 children

By Mansoor Published: 29th August 2020 4:45 pm IST

Islamabad: Seasonal torrential rains have claimed at least 125 lives in Pakistan and injured 71 others in the last two and a half months since the monsoon began in the country, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA data showed that 43 people died in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, followed by 34 in Sindh, 17 in Balochistan, 14 in Punjab, 11 in Gilgit-Baltistan region and six in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since June 15 when the monsoon started.

Those killed included 59 males, 13 females and 53 children, it said.

READ:  Allowing Nawaz Sharif to leave Pakistan was a mistake: Imran Khan

Among those injured, 37 belonged to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Another 13 were injured in Balochistan, nine in Sindh, eight in Punjab and four in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NDMA data showed that 951 houses were fully damaged due to the rains, floods and landslides, while another 356 were partially damaged.

The authorities so far have provided about 410 tons of food to people affected by rain and related mishaps. They were also given 14,985 tents, 2,956 blankets and 2,200 mosquito nets, in addition to other supplies.

READ:  Close aides of Hafiz Saeed convicted in terror financing case

Annual monsoon rains hit the sub-continent in the summer, bringing heavy downpour that triggers floods and affecting hundreds and thousands of people.

Source: PTI
Categories
Pakistan
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close