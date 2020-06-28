127 new cases take J&K’s Covid-19 tally past 7,000

By Neha Published: June 28, 2020, 10:42 pm IST
Jammu: A total of 127 persons tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as the total number of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory crossed the 7,000-mark.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said that 127 persons tested positive on Sunday, 25 from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division.

So far, 94 people have been killed by the dreaded virus while 4,316 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases is 2,683 in J&K, out of which 442 are in Jammu division and 2,241 are in Kashmir division.

