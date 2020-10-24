1,273 new corona cases in Telangana, 1,708 more recoveries

Hyderabad, Oct 24 : Telangana registered 1,273 new coronavirus cases, increasing the state’s total tally to 2.3 lakh, even as 1,708 more patients recovered from the virus.

Of the 2.3 lakh cases, active cases total 19,937 in Telangana.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas logged the highest 227 new cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri district (104), Rangareddy (102), Nalgonda (76), Khammam (75), Bhadradri Kothagudem (69), Karimnagar (55), Warangal Urban (51), Siddipet (41), Rajanna Sircilla (32), Suryapet (31), Nizamabad (30) and others.

Only five more people succumbed to the virus in the last one day, increasing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,303.

The total recoveries in the southern state are 2.09 lakh — a recovery rate of an impressive 90.77 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, Telangana tested 35,280 more samples, taking the total to 40.5 lakh.

The state has tested 1.08 lakh samples per million population, a majority conducted in government hospitals.

As many as 70 per cent or 1.61 lakh cases are asymptomatic and remaining 30 per cent or 69,082 symptomatic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.