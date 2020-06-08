menu
128 COVID-19 positive cases in Puducherry so far

Posted by Qayam Published: June 08, 2020, 10:39 am IST
Puducherry: A total of 128 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Puducherry so far, of which 75 are active cases and 52 have been treated/discharged, said the Government of Puducherry.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 new COVID-19 cases with 206 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,135 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Source: ANI

