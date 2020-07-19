1,284 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad: COVID-19 cases in Telangana mounted to 43,780 with 1,284 more people testing positive on Saturday.

The state also reported six fresh fatalities, taking the death toll to 409. According to the director of public health, the mortality rate is 0.93 per cent.

The state saw more people recovering from the infection than the new cases. The official said 1,902 people recovered in a single day. With this the cumulative number rose to 30,607.

The recovery rate of Telangana is seven per cent higher than the national average at 70 per cent.

The active COVID cases stands at 12,765, which is 29 per cent of the total cases reported so far.

On Saturday, the state conducted 14,883 tests. With this 2,52,700 tests have been conducted so far. The tests per million population is 4,945.

According to the health department, the state’s cumulative sample positivity rate is 17 per cent.

The state has 39 testing laboratories including 23 in the private sector. Out of 17,081 COVID beds in government hospitals, 15,169 beds are vacant.

Of the fresh cases, 667 were reported in hotspot Greater Hyderabad. The districts bordering the state capital continued to see the spike. Sangareddy recorded 86, Rangareddy 68 and Medchal 62.

The officials said 58 new cases were reported from Karimnagar, 46 from Nalgonda and 35 from Vikarabad.

