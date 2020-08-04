1,286 fresh cases, 12 deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 4 : A day after falling below 1,000-mark, the daily count of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1,286 on Tuesday, pushing the state’s tally to 68,946.

Twelve more persons succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 563. The fatality rate in the state, however, remained at 0.81 per cent against the national average of 2.11 per cent.

Officials said 46.13 per cent of the patients died due to COVID-19 while 53.87 per cent had comorbidities.

According to the health department report, the state conducted 13,787 more tests. With this the number of tests conducted crossed the 5-lakh mark. The results of 919 samples were still awaited.

Sixteen government and 23 private laboratories were conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT types of tests while 320 centres were conducting rapid antigen test.

For the first time in more than a month, the daily jump in cases fell below 1,000 on Monday. A total of 983 cases were reported while the number of tests had also halved to 9,443.

On Tuesday, Greater Hyderabad continued to top the list of districts with 391 cases, its share in the overall cases was on the decline. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts bordering the state capital recorded 121 and 72 cases, respectively. Karimnagar districts saw 101 new infections.

Officials said 1,066 more patients recovered during the last 24 hours. With this the number of recoveries mounted to 49,675. The state’s recovery rate continued to be higher at 72 per cent against the national average of 65.77 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 18,708, including 11,935 in home/institutional isolation. More than 84 per cent of those under home isolation are asymptomatic.

The statistics also show that 65.7 per cent of the positive cases are in the age group of 21-50 years. Only 25 per cent are above 50 years.

The latest bed status in 56 government hospitals shows 17,867 out of 20,396 beds were vacant. A total of 88 private hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment have 6,753 beds and of them 2,509 beds were vacant.

Source: IANS

