13.74% of Telangana’s population lives in poverty: Niti Ayog

While only 4.2 percent population of the city of Hyderabad lives in poverty, the district of Adilabad has the largest population living in poverty at 27.4 percent.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 27th November 2021 5:49 pm IST
Poverty Hyderabad
Representational Image (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Hyderabad: Niti Ayog’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) has revealed that 13.74 percent of the population in Telangana is living in poverty. The MPI puts Telangana at 19th position among 29 states and 8 Union territories of the country.

The MPI ranks states and UTs based on 12 different dimensions including nutrition, housing, drinking water, electricity, and sanitation. The data is based on the National Family Health Survey 4, 2014-15, and the National Family Health Survey 5, 2019-20.

Also Read
Bihar, J’khand, UP emerge as poorest states in India: NITI Aayog

While only 4.2 percent population of the city of Hyderabad lives in poverty, the district of Adilabad has the largest population living in poverty at 27.4 percent, followed by Mahbubnagar (26.11 percent), Nizamabad (21.44 percent), Medak (17.9 percent), and Nalgonda (15.3 percent).

MS Education Academy

As per the index, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh have emerged as the poorest states in India. 51.91 per cent population of Bihar is poor, followed 42.16 per cent in Jharkhand, 37.79 per cent in Uttar Pradesh. While Madhya Pradesh (36.65 per cent) has been placed fourth in the index, Meghalaya (32.67 per cent) is at the fifth spot.

Kerala (0.71 percent), Goa (3.76 percent), Sikkim (3.82 percent), Tamil Nadu (4.89 percent), and Punjab (5.59 per cent) have registered the lowest poverty across India and are at the bottom of the index.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button