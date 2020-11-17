13 arrested with arms, ammunition in Bihar

NehaPublished: 17th November 2020 10:20 pm IST
Motihari: Thirteen persons have been arrested and arms and ammunition along with looted items seized from their possession in Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team raided Aamgachhi village in Chiraiya police station area and arrested the criminals on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha said.

Five country-made pistols, five cartridges, 2 kg charas and 11 stolen motorcycles were seized, he said.

The valuation of the seized items is yet to be ascertained.

The arrested persons confessed to having been involved in 11 looting cases, the officer said.

Cases were earlier registered against them with Chiraiya, Mufassil and Ghorasahan police stations.

Source: PTI

