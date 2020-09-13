13 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Published: 13th September 2020
Beijing, Sep 13 : The National Health Commission said on Sunday that 13 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

There were 151 patients still being treated, including one in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 80,399 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Saturday, the report said.

As of Saturday, a total of 85,184 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

