13 gold bars seized from train in Assam, 4 arrested

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 11:22 pm IST
13 gold bars seized from train in Assam, 4 arrested

Guwahati, Oct 5 : The Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 13 gold bars worth Rs 1.12 crore from a train in Assam and arrested four persons in this connection, an official said on Monday.

Northeast Frontier Railways’s (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said that acting on secret information, a team of the RPF conducted a raid on the Avadh Assam Express between Guwahati and Barpeta and arrested four people, including a woman, seized gold weighing 2.15 kg from them.

“All the four people were apprehended on the train itself between Guwahati and Barpeta Road and taken off at the Barpeta Road station (in western Assam),” Chanda told IANS.

READ:  Yogi suspends Hathras SP, four other policemen

Three of them are from West Bengal, and one is from Jharkhand. They were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and a case was registered against them.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 11:22 pm IST
Back to top button