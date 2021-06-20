13 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi

By IANS|   Published: 20th June 2021 5:50 am IST

New Delhi, June 20 : At least 13 people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a house in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, fire officials said.

A fire official said that the fire department received a call about the cylinder explosion following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused within an hour, the official said. He further said that there was no casualty.

Thirteen people who sustained injury were admitted to the hospital.

The fire official said that the cylinder exploded due to leakage.

