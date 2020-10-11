13 killed in roadside Afghan blast

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 1:04 pm IST

Kabul, Oct 11 : At least 10 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers and three civilians were killed in a roadside blast in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul province, a security source said on Sunday.

According to the source, three others were wounded in the blast on Saturday, reports TOLO News.

Security officials were yet to officially comment on the development

So far no group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility.

Meanwhile, a mine was discovered on a Baghlan road and detonated as it could not be removed, said Ministry of Defence.

Source: IANS

