13 km journey completed in 11 minutes, Green channel helps

Hyderabad: The heart of a man who was mentally declared to be dead was to be transported from Yashodha Hospital, Secunderabad to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

Police made arrangements through green channel by blocking the traffic.

In this manner, the heart of a man by name Vishal who was injured in an accident was transported.

Permission was taken from his relatives and his heart was transported to Apollo Hospital, Jubille Hills.

The heart was transplanted to a youth who was suffering from many complicated diseases.