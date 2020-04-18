13 more test positive in J&K, tally mounts to 341

Jammu: Thirteen more persons tested positive in J&K on Saturday, taking the number of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory to 341.

“Status Update. No new cases from Jammu Division, 13 from Kashmir; Total positive cases now 341 (54 Jammu and 287 Kashmir). Further details in daily media bulletin,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

All the 13 persons who tested positive on Saturday belonged to the Kashmir division. Of the 341 patients in J&K, 54 are from the Jammu division and 287 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 42 patients have completely recovered while five have died in J&K.

The number of active patients is 294, out of whom 40 are in the Jammu division and 254 are in the Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

