13 people in Andhra Pradesh tested positive

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Health Department officials today released a health bulletin over the current status of the coronavirus outbreak in the State. They said 13 people have been diagnosed positive with coronavirus in the State so far. They also said not a single COVID-19 positive case had been registered till Saturday morning.

Revealing the details, the Health officials said over 22 samples have been tested and all have been diagnosed negative. They said 428 people have undergone the test for the virus, but only those who have travel history, and their family members have been tested positive. Apart from those cases, there has been no case of primary contact in the State till this day.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.