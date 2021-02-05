13-year-old alleges sexual assault by stepfather in old city’s Tappachabutra

Hyderabad: In a horrifying incident, a 13-year-old from old city’s Tappachabutra filed a complaint in the police station alleging that her stepfather was sexually abusing her.

The girl told the police that her stepfather, 48-year-old Syed Ullah Quadri, would stuff cloth in her mouth and rape her several times. He would also threaten her to hide it from her mother.

It was only on January 20 that the teenager’s mother saw Quadri assaulting her. The accused’s wife alleged that he had been doing this for quite a long time now. “On January 20, I saw him raping my daughter. At times, he would also abuse me.”

The victim’s mother is Quadri’s fifth wife. She said, “We filed a case against him on January 30. But, he is absconding now.”

The girl’s medical examination has also been done. However, the police refused to disclose the details.

When siasat.com contacted Santosh Kumar, SHO Tappachabutra he said, “The investigation is on and we are in search of the absconding accused.”