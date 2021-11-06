13-year-old Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli forces

Jerusalem: A 13-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead on Friday by Israeli fire during clashes near Nablus in the northern West Bank, Wafa News Agency reported.

According to the Palestinian ministry of health, Mohammed Daadas was shot in the abdomen and died soon after being rushed to the hospital.

Daadas was from the Askar refugee camp on the outskirts of the northern city of Nablus. He was in the tenth grade at Muhammad Amin Al-Saadi Secondary School in Nablus.

الحمد لله.. كلمات والدة الشــ ــهيد الفتى محمد دعدس خلال وداعه، والذي ارتقى مساء اليوم برصاص الاحتلال في دير الحطب شرق نابلس. pic.twitter.com/o4HuJkzyxL — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 5, 2021

The Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs and ex-patriates on Friday condemned in the strongest terms the field execution crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces which led to the death of Mohammed Daadas.

In Beit Dajan, six Palestinians suffered from suffocation caused by inhaling tear gas launched by Israeli soldiers on Friday.

It is reported that, on Friday, five Palestinians including young man Fayez Bani Mufleh was hit by rubber-coated bullets in clashes with Israeli forces in Beita.

اليوم بنابلس – جبل صبيح، الشب فايز بني مفلح انصاب برصاصة مطاطية في العين

والطفل محمد دعدس استشهد برصاصة الاحتلال في البطن اصابته شرق نابلس. pic.twitter.com/mdvE021jgw — سُهَادْ 𓂆 (@itsnotsuhad) November 5, 2021

This came days after Israel announced it would submit plans to build an additional 3,000 illegal homes for Jewish settlers in the West Bank, despite international criticism.

Palestinians are organizing rallies, on Fridays, in several locations in the West Bank, to protest against the continued Israeli settlements.

All Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, are illegal under international law. Currently, more than 450,000 settlers live in the West Bank, which is also home to 2.8 million Palestinians.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes in Surif, north of Hebron

On Friday, November 5, 2021, settlers attacked the homes of citizens in the Khallet Shaab al-Qandour area, east of Surif town, north of Hebron.

The Palestinian deputy mayor of Surif, Hazem Agnimat, told Wafa News Agency that settlers from the Beit Ayin settlement, which is built on the citizens’ lands, opened fire at houses belonging to the Agnimat family and threw stones at them, without reporting any injuries.

Photo: WAM

Israeli settlers cut down 45 olive trees and attack farmers

The Israeli settlers on Friday, cut down 45 olive trees from lands belonging to Palestinian farmers, in the north of the occupied West Bank, Wafa News Agency reported.

مستوطنون يقطعون 45 شجرة زيتون في بورين pic.twitter.com/ndvhuZQPFA — Wafa News Agency (@WAFA_PS) November 5, 2021

As per the media reports, also in the northern West Bank, Israeli settlers stole olives from Palestinian lands in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya.

On November 5, dozens of villagers participated in the march, chanting slogans calling for resisting settlements and stopping settlers’ attacks on trees and land.

#عاجل| مصادر محلية: أهالي قرية كفر قدوم يتصدون لهجوم للمستوطنين ومحاولتهم سرقة ثمار الزيتون قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/5q5QyjsLFR — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 5, 2021