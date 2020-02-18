13,000 CCTV cameras to be installed in Hyderabad

Police and civic officials discussing on the various development programs to be taken up in the city on Tuesday at GHMC Head Office.

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday organized a meet with police officials to discuss on development works to be taken up in the city like shifting of beggars to shelter homes, regulation of street vending zones, installation CCTV cameras, delegation of powers to ZCs for the works under CRMP are some of the decisions taken during the meeting chaired by Addl.DGP Jitender and Commissioner, GHMC Lokesh Kumar on Safe city Project, at GHMC Head Office.

During the meeting Addl.DGP said, about 10,000 cameras installed and they have to be synchronized to Command & Control Room, from where the traffic can be monitored the facilities can be utilized by other agencies like HMWS&SB, Electricity and another 3000 cameras were sanctioned under Nirbhaya Act.

The Commissioner, GHMC reviewed the progress of works under CRMP works on re-carpeting of roads and instructed the officials to stop the road permission from 15th May and asked the CRMP agencies to take up road cutting, restoration and re-carpeting of road work well before the onset of monsoon.

Further the Commissioner delegated the power of road cutting permission, restoration to the Zonal Commissioner in order to speed up the works and instructed the ZC to coordinate with the different stakeholders and CRMP agencies so that the works grounded in an organized manner and completed in a stipulated time.

The L&T and GIO agencies were asked to prepare the list of places and with time schedule of the specific dates of start and completion of works so the CRMP will restore the roads immediately without causing many problems to the commuters and regulate the traffic by the police.

The L&T and GIO agencies were asked for micro trenching as far as possible instead of open trenching. Further the Commissioner, GHMC asked the CRMP Agencies to take up restoration works within 48 hours after the developmental works completed.

During the meeting the issue of parking management solutions discussed for the integration of Multilevel parking, vacant land parking, and on-street parking to bring under one parking system so that the commuters can utilize the parking facility under the common ticket.

The issue of regulating street vendors also came to provide smart card so that he could business in a designated place only, and also on providing alternative suitable and better place instead of on roads on weekly bazaars in the colonies. Later Addl. DGP said the mobility of traffic is increased and improved with the cooperation of all departments and thanked all the Departments

Commissioner Cyberabad Sajjanar, L.S. Chauhan, Anil Kumar, Addl. CP Traffic, Cyberabad, Addl.Commissioner Shankaraiah, Zonal Commissioners Ms. P. Pravinya Reddy, IAS, Ravi Kiran, Mamatha, Upender Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Sri Ashok Samrat, Addl. CPs Anil Kumar, Chauhan, Ziauddin, Chief Engineer, ACPs and other senior officials from Police Departments and CRMP Agencies attended the meeting.

SIASAT NEWS