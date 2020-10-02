1,310 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally past 1.4L-mark

Gandhinagar, Oct 2 : Gujarat on Friday reported 1,310 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 1,40,055, while 15 fatalities in the past 24 hours took the state’s death toll to 3,478.

As many as 56,732 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 1,310 returned positive.

Hotspot Surat reported 278 cases on Friday, followed by Ahmedabad (198), Rajkot (151), Vadodara (129), Jamnagar (86), Gandhinagar (45), Mahesana (36), Bharuch (32), Kutch and Junagadh (31 each), Amreli (28), Patan (27), Bhavnagar and Banaskantha (26 each), Panchmahals and Surendranagar (21 each), Morbi (20), Narmada (14), Anand and Kheda (12 each), Mahisagar and Sabarkantha (11 each), Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir-Somnath and Navsari (10 each), Porbandar (7), Aravalli and Dahod (6 each), Tapi and Valsad (5 each), Chotta Udepur (3) and Botad (2).

In September, Gujarat had reported 42,676 cases, an average of 1,422 cases per day.

On Friday, 15 people succumbed to the dreaded virus — three each in Ahmedabad and Rajkot, two each in Surat and Vadodara, and one each in Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Surendranagar and Banaskantha — taking the state’s death toll to 3,478. Gujarat’s mortality presently stands at 2.48 per cent.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 45,31,498 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 43,91,443 have returned negative.

On a positive note, 1,250 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,19,815.

There are 16,762 active cases in the state at present, of which the condition of 16,678 is stable, whereas 84 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Currently, 5,98,294 people are under quarantine in Gujarat, 5,97,869 in home quarentine and 425 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

