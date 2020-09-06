1,316 more test corona positive in J&K

By News Desk 1 Published: 6th September 2020 8:09 pm IST
1,316 more test corona positive in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 6 : As many as 1,316 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking its total tally to 43,557.

A statement by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the new cases, 668 were reported from Jammu division and 648 from Kashmir division.

Fourteen more patients succumbed on Sunday — 7 in Jammu division and 7 in Kashmir division.

In all, 403 patients were discharged from hospitals. So far, 32,327 corona patients have recovered in the Union Territory.

The active cases in J&K now total 10,446, including 4,549 in Jammu division and 5,897 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

