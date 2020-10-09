134 acres land resorted to Wakf board, 122 acres pending in East Godavari

Kakinada: District revenue officer Ch Sathibabu has said that every effort was being made to protect the Wakf lands and already 134 acres of land was cleared from encroachment and restored to Wakf board in East Godavari district.

Replying to queries of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for minorities welfare Amjad Basha and also the principal secretary during the video conference on Tuesday, the DRO said district Wakf properties protection committee first meeting was held in January and the nest meeting would not be held due to Covid regulations.

He told the Deputy CM that another 193 acres of Wakf land in Amalapuram, Kothapet, Pithapuram and Bikkavolu area was under the possession of some individuals and would be cleared of encroachments and restored to the district walk committee soon.

Expressing satisfaction over the situation, the Deputy CM has asked the DRO to accord priority on evicting the encroachers from the Wakf lands, especially in urban areas.