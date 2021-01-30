14 illegal houses in Aravalli region demolished in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 29 : The forest department demolished 14 illegal houses built on the Aravalli mountain range in the Manesar area of Gurugram on Friday.

According to the forest officials, around 14 illegal houses which were built in the Aravalli region were demolished during the drive.

A huge police force was deployed for the protection of the officials.

“The drive started from the morning and it took several hours to raze 14 illegal structures with the help of earth movers. The district administration had also appointed Naib Tehsildar Jagdish of Manesar as the duty magistrate. Apart from him, forest officials and the police were also present at the spot,” Forest Official Karmaveer Malik said.

The forest officials said that earlier a demolition notice was served to the owners of these illegal structures.

“To comply with the court orders the demolition drive was conducted on Friday. During the demarcation of the illegal construction we had informed the owner about the demolition that it will soon take place on the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” Malik said.

“On Friday during the drive none of the owners of these structures created any problem for the forest department team. Forest officials from Gurugram, Sohna and Manesar were present at the spot,” he said.

Apart from this, the NGT had issued an order in August 2020 to demolish all the illegally built farm houses on forest land in the Aravalli hill region by 31 January 2021.

The most number of illegal constructions in the Aravallis range from Gurugram to Sohna. Of these, 100 farms are built on forest land. The farm houses were to be demolished under the order by 31 January, but the owners of more than 10 farm houses filed a petition in the district court. Not only this, the case of 250 illegal constructions is pending in the High Court.

The officials said most of the farm houses built on forest land are in Gwal Pahari, Gairatpur Bas and Sohna areas.

“The order of the National Green Tribunal will be compiled. Cases of some farm houses are pending in court. Except them, others will be demolished soon as per the norms,” Malik added.

