14, including 12 teachers, found COVID positive in Mancherial school

Hyderabad: A school in Telangana’s Mancherial district on Monday was found to be a COVID-19 hotspot with as many as 14 people testing positive for the viral disease so far.

12 of the teachers, one staffer and a student in the Zilla Parishad Secondary School (Girls) were found to have contracted the infection during a medical investigation camp held in the school. Ironically, the camp was organized as a preventive measure to check the spread of the virus, the school’s headmistress told Telangana Today.

The district medical officials identified the cluster after a standard protocol of testing after a teacher from the school tested positive for the virus three days ago. All of the 14 infected are asymptomatic and are currently in-home quarantine for two weeks, an official said.

Sanitisation has been taken up in the school and more tests would be conducted on Tuesday for identifying more people who would have contracted the infection, the official added.

Besides, three teachers and a student of two government high schools in Karimnagar too tested positive on Monday. One student and three teachers in Ayilapur school of Jagityal district were also contracted the virus three days ago.

Telangana reported 157 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death on Monday, with as many as 1,983 active cases.