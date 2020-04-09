14 more test +ve for COVID-19 in Old City; 23 affected in area

Hyderabad: After 14 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the city’s Hafez Baba Nagar, the policemen were deployed around the neighborhood. The government agencies have placed barricades around the lanes of house. As a result, the South (Charminar) Zone of Grater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) declared the area as a ‘danger zone.’





On Thursday, a siasat.com reporter visited the area where curfew had been imposed in Baba Nagar. The inner lanes of the locality were barricaded by the residents themselves. Two-wheelers, and four wheelers were kept at the both ends of the lanes so that no one could enter or exit the perimeter.

“Among the fresh cases, eight were reported from this area alone, two from Barkas who were in primary contact with with the 70-year-old woman, Khair Unnisa, who succumbed to death via COVID-19 on Wednesday,” said Shirley Pushyaragam, GHMC Deputy Commissioner of Chandrayangutta Circle.

Mrs. Shirley also added that in this locale, the 14 coronavirus cases were members of Khair Unnisa’s family as well as tenants who too were infected by her. The patients included nine members from Khair Unnisa’s family, three tenants and two from Barkas who are relatives of Khair Unnisa.

When asked about the travel history, Mrs Shirley claimed that Khair Unnisa’s son had traveled to Delhi.

Bandlaguda Mandal Revenue Officer Farheen Sheikh said, “The entire area of Hafez Baba Nagar has been turned into ‘containment cluster’ — barricaded with police deployed and all the lanes connecting to the deceased’s house now a part of a ‘Red Zone’.



Hafez Baba Nagar area under COVID-19 containment zone. Photos Mohammed Hussain

Talking about the primary contacts of the deceased the official relayed that as much as 23 samples of relatives and neighbours were collected from the places where those tested positive people visited subsequently.

The GHMC has made 11 healthcare teams to identify the suspected people who came in contact with positive patients. Though primary and secondary contacts who have been tested negative the officials have asked them to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner of Falaknuma D.Jagan stated, “Under the limits within the GHMC Falaknuma Circle, two positive cases have been reported in Kishanbagh and Roshan Colony in Falaknuma. They had a travel history to Delhi and are currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.”

Earlier in Dabeerpura three positive cases were detected.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

