14 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, total count at 314

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday informed that 14 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Kashmir division.

“14 new cases – all from Kashmir Division. The total number of cases now stands at 314– Jammu Division – 54 and Kashmir Division – 260,” Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), J-K.

Earlier in the day, Pallar village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district was identified as a red zone after a person tested positive for COVID-19.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.