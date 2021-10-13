14 new judges appointed to three high courts

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 13th October 2021 7:16 pm IST
Trial judge Vinod Yadav hearing Delhi riots cases transferred to another district court

New Delhi: A total of 14 new judges were on Wednesday appointed to three high courts.

Those appointed include 12 judicial officers, one advocate and a member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued a list of the latest set of appointments.

MS Education Academy

While seven judges were appointed to the Telangana High Court, four were appointed to the Kerala High Court. The Orissa High Court got three new judges in the latest appointments.

P Madhavi Devi, an ITAT member, has been appointed as judge of the Telangana High Court.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button