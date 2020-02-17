menu
14 students injured in UP bus accident

Posted by shameen Published: February 17, 2020, 10:10 pm IST
14 students injured in UP bus accident

Siddhartha Nagar: Fourteen school children in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddhartha Nagar on Monday were injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned.

The incident occurred on a narrow crossing at Bahaouli area when the bus was on its way to a private school in Shohratgarh area.

Siddhartha Nagar SP Vijay Dhull said that the bus was probably travelling at a high-speed due to which the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn.

Prem Sagar, the driver of the bus, managed to get off the vehicle and urged passersby for help after which the police were informed.

According to Dhull, Diwakar, a student of Class 6, sustained fractures, while others suffered minor bruises and cuts. Parents of all the students were informed about the incident, the officer said.

Source: IANS
