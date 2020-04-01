14 suspected coronavirus patients in Goa test negative

Panaji: Tests conducted on 14 coronavirus suspects in Goa have come out negative, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday.

This was the second batch of tests conducted at the newly set up virology laboratory at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here.

“The tests conducted on all the 14 samples at GMCH lab have come out negative,” Rane said.

This has come as a huge respite for residents of the tourist state.

After initial five coronavirus positive cases in the coastal state, rest all tests have come out negative so far.

The GMCH has set up a virology lab which started functioning from Tuesday.

The first four tests conducted in the lab had also come out negative.

Source: PTI

