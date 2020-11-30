14 TDP legislators suspended on first day of Assembly

Amaravati, Nov 30 : Dramatic scenes played out on the first day of Andhra Pradesh winter Assembly session, leading to the suspension of 14 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislators for a day on Monday.

The suspended TDP MLAs were former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, K. Atchannaiudu, Payyavula Keshav, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nimmala Rama Naidu and Adireddy Bhavani.

Others suspended include Velagapudi Ramakrishna, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Mantena Rama Raju, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Gadde Rammohan, Jogeswara Rao, Anagani Satya Prasad and Bendalam Ashok.

A war of words ensued between Naidu, his MLAs and ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) legislators.

Naidu was seen gesticulating in an infuriated manner and later proceeded to sit on the floor of the Assembly in protest.

“The suspensions came after the TDP MLAs led by Naidu staged a sit-in in front of the Speaker’s podium in protest against the highhanded behaviour of the ruling YSRCP government,” said a TDP statement.

Incidentally, TDP legislators were angry over not being given an opportunity to speak on the contentious issue of cyclone relief to farmers and affected people.

“The TDP members were also agitated that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was making unparliamentary remarks against the leader of the opposition in the House,” alleged the TDP statement.

TDP was demanding the government to pay compensation to farmers immediately to help them take up the Rabi crops, including Rs 10,000 cyclone relief assistance to each poor family who lost livelihood.

“The Government should stop betraying the farmers any further and immediately pay the compensation. The farmers were not getting the micro irrigation subsidy. Input subsidy and disaster compensation were not being paid,” the statement alleged.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders criticized Naidu over the way he conducted himself in the house, pointing out to his ferocious gestures.

After the first day, leaders from either parties continued to criticise each other.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.