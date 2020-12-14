14-yr-old boy electrocuted to death in UP

NehaUpdated: 14th December 2020 10:01 pm IST
Ballia: A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted to death, while nine people were injured after a live wire fell on them in a village here Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when electricity wires were being installed in Farsatar village.

The wires fell on a group of people, killing Satya Kumar on the spot. The injured were taken to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, Station House Officer Yogendra Bahadur Singh said.

On a complaint filed by Banarsi Prasad, a case has been registered against four staffers of the electricity department, the police said.

Source: PTI

