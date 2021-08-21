14-yr-old Dubai teen sets record by donating hair to cancer patients

Abu Dhabi: A 14-year-old Dubai student has recently set a record by donating her hair four times from July 2016 to June 2021 to cancer patients.

Aalia Rumana, a student at Dubai’s Indian High School, has donated her hair to cancer charities such as Friends of Cancer Patients and the Children’s Cancer Center in Lebanon. She was awarded the honour by the India Book of Records last week.

Speaking about what sparked her interest in this noble cause, Aalia told Khaleej Times that she grew up seeing her parents serving the community by volunteering in various initiatives such as distributing food in labor camps, visiting the sick, and helping a sick person obtain financial assistance for a treatment or treatment.

This encouraged Aalia to do her part for the community and when she saw her elder sister donate hair to cancer patients, she loved the idea of empowering women through this simple hair donation.

Aalia believe hair donation, while simple on its part, can make a huge difference to someone’s self-esteem and support them through their cancer journey.