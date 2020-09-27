1,417 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 1,31,808

Gandhinagar, Sep 27 : Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,417 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s cornavirus tally to 1,31,808, while 13 deaths in the past 24 hours mounted the state’s death toll to 3,409.

Ahmedabad and Surat reported three deaths each, followed by Vadodara and Rajkot (2 each), and Bhavnagar, Gir-Somnath and Patan (1 each). On a positive note, Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 2.58 per cent.

A total of 1,419 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 1,11,909.

Hotspot Surat reported 297 cases on Saturday, followed by Ahmedabad (195), Rajkot (168), Vadodara (136), Jamnagar (110), Mahesana (48), Kutch (42), Banaskantha (37), Junagadh (36), Patan (35), Bhavnagar (33), Amreli (32), Gandhinagar (31), Panchmahals (25), Morbi (22), Bharuch (21), Gir-Somnath and Surendranagar (19 each), Mahisagar (17), Dahod (15), Kheda and Narmada (10 each), Sabarkantha, Tapi and Navsari (9 each), Devbhumi Dwarka (6), Aravalli, Chotta Udepur and Porbandar (5 each), Anand and Valsad (4 each) and Botad (3).

Gujarat has witnessed 35,373 cases in September at an average of 1,360 cases per day.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 41,72,051 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 40,40,243 have returned negative.

There are 16,490 active cases in the state at present, of which the condition of 16,408 is stable, whereas 82 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Presently there 6,07,071 under quarantine in the state, 6,06,679 in home quarantine and 392 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

