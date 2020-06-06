143 more test coronavirus positive, J&K active cases 2,302

Jammu: A total of 143 more coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking total such patients to 3,467.

With the recovery of 1,126 patients, active cases in Jammu and Kashmir now total 2,302, of which 1,646 are in Kashmir division and 656 in Jammu division.

The new cases included 43 from Jammu division and 100 from Kashmir division, Information and Public Relations Department said.

With three more patients succumbing to corona infection, the death toll in J&K totalled 39.

Source: IANS

