147-year-old historical James Street railway station in dilapidated condition

Hyderabad: The 147-year-old historical James Street railway station constructed by the Sixth Nizam Mir Mehboob Ali is in a dilapidated condition.

After the formation of a separate Telangana state, the minister for Municipal Administration KTR and the special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar had taken steps to restore the historical monuments.

The activists for the preservation of historical Heritage are running a campaign on social media for the restoration of James Street railway station.

This railway station was constructed in 1874 by the Sixth Nizam Mir Mahbub Ali Khan who had laid the railway line from Secunderabad to Wadi.

The architecture of this railway station is unique specially its main gate is an edifice of grandeur beauty. The activists are demanding renovation of this edifice and setting up of coffee shops there.

The old ticket booking counter has been totally crumbled, however, a part thereof is still visible today.

In 1951 the Nizam State Gazetted Railways (NSGR) was merged with the Central railway.

The state authorities are required to take urgent steps to restore this historical railway station to its past glory.