1,473 new corona cases in Telangana, eight more COVID deaths

The eight deaths were reported during the last 24 hours ending 8 pm on Sunday. As per the media bulletin issued around Monday noon, the state’s death toll was now 471.

The officials claimed that Telangana’s death rate is still quite low at 0.85 per cent compared with a national average of 2.3 per cent.

For a second consecutive day, Public Health and Family Welfare Director’s office released the media bulletin during the day in a new format that includes a complete list of laboratories and hospitals, both government and private, conducting COVID tests and providing treatment.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 506 of the new cases. While the state capital remained a hotspot, the spike in the number of cases in districts continued.

Ranga Reddy district bordering GHMC reported 168 new cases. Two neighbouring districts of Sangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri reported 98 and 91 cases respectively.

Warangal Urban district registered 111 new cases while Karimnagar accounted for 91 cases. All 33 districts reported new infections.

Officials said 774 more patients had recovered in Telangana, taking the total recoveries to 42,106. People undergoing treatment in hospitals or at home total 12,955.

The state conducted 9,817 tests on Sunday, taking the total to 3,63,242 tests. The tests per million for the day stands at 245, as against the World Health Organisation recommended 140 tests per million per day.

The bulletin said that only 2,070 of the 17,081 beds in government-run hospitals are occupied. At Gandhi Hospital, the state nodal centre for treatment of COVID-19, there are 861 patients as against a bed capacity of 1,890.

According to the bulletin, the state has 16 government and 23 private testing facilities, which are conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TUENAAT tests. There are 320 government centres where rapid antigen tests are being conducted.

The bulletin provided the entire list of testing centres, both government and private.

It also contained a list of 61 government-run hospitals and 55 private hospitals with COVID-19 treatment facilities.

