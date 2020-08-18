148 villages inundated in AP’s East and West Godavari districts

Hyderabad: As many as 148 villages remain inundated in flood water of Godavari River, affecting 39,882 people in the districts of East Godavari and West Godavari. Over 19,000 people are evacuated to 120 current functional relief camps.

The Godavari River has been in spate for the last three days amid heavy rain that battered both the districts majorly. A third level warning has been sounded at Dowlaiswaram, Rajamundry following a discharge of nearly 23,000 cusecs from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage.

The district collectors have briefed the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on the situation in both the districts. East Godavari district collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that people, especially pregnant women and children, have already been evacuated. About 14,477 people are currently taking shelter at around 95 relief camps, and approximately 135 boats and nine motorboats are stationed in various areas.

West Godavari collector Mutyala Raju Revu informed that around 5,000 people are currently taking shelter at 26 relief camps in the district. About 6 SDRF teams, along with 1 NDRF team, have been deployed in the districts.

Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected region of East Godavari and West Godavari districts on Tuesday, along with Ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha and Perni Venkatramaiah. The CM announced Rs. 2000 to every household in the affected districts. He also directed the authorities that people in the relief camps should get all the necessary help and there should be no difficulty procuring essential commodities.