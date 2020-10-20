1,486 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 20 : Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,486 new Covid cases, while seven more people succumbed to the infection.

The state’s Covid tally rose to 2,24,545. The fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,282.

The fatality rate remains at 0.57 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Officials said the percentage of deaths due to Covid-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had comorbidities.

The state continued to see more recoveries than the new infections. The Health officials said 1,891 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,02,577.

The state’s recovery rate jumped to 90.21 per cent as against the national average of 88.6 per cent.

Of the new cases registered during the last 24 hours, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 235 cases.

Rangareddy district recorded the second highest number of cases at 112 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (102), Bhadradri Kothagudem (98), Khammam (89), Nalgonda (82), Karimnagar (69), and Warangal Urban (54).

The active cases now stand at 20,686, including 17,208 in home/institutional isolation.

Out of 2,24,545 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,57,181) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (67,364) were symptomatic.

During the last 24 hours, 42,299 tests were conducted. Of this 40,765 samples were tested in the government-run laboratories and 1,534 in private.

According to a media bulletin from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, of the total samples 18,611 were primary and 5,075 were secondary.

With this the cumulative number of samples tested have gone up to 38,98,829.

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 46 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

The samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,04,750. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far are in the age group of 21-50 years while 22.91 are above 51 years of age. Those below 20 years are 13.18 per cent.

Officials said 60.64 per cent of those tested positive were male, while the remaining 39.37 per cent were female.

The data also shows most of the beds in the government and private hospitals treating Covid patients are vacant.

–IANS

ms/dpb