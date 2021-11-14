$15.7 Million worth of iPhones in 2 seconds during Chinas singles day sale event

Apple is expected to have a strong holiday quarter, supply chain shortages will like have a big impact this quarter.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 14th November 2021 2:43 pm IST
$15.7 Million worth of iPhones in 2 seconds during Chinas singles day sale event
Apple iPhone 13 (Apple.com)

China Single’s Day sales hit new record for iPhone sales on Alibaba and JD platforms. Singles Day, or Double 11, takes place on November 11.Earlier it used to be a 24-hour sale, Has been changes to a multi-day shopping event ending at midnight on November 11.

Alibaba said gross merchandise volume (GMV) during the 11-day period totaled 540.3 billion yuan ($84.54 billion), a more than 8% jump from last year’s 498.2 billion yuan. JD said transaction volume on its platform totaled 349.1 billion yuan ($54.6 billion) during the Singles Day period, a 28% increase from the 271.5 billion yuan recorded last year.

JD saw a surge in purchases of luxury products and pet-related goods. Notably, Apple has seen strong sales of its iPhone with JD revealing that transaction volume surpassed 100 million yuan in 2 seconds after final sales began on November 10.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button