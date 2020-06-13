15 cops of Hyderabad Police contract coronavirus within 48 hours

Hyderabad: After Maharashtra and Delhi, now the policemen of Telangana are getting contracted with the deadly coronavirus.

According to reports, 15 police cops belonging to Hyderabad city police have been infected with the virus during the past 48 hours.

7 police constables and a Sub Inspector of Banjara Hills police station have tested positive for coronavirus till Friday. While cops belonging to Intelligence Department, traffic police and other departments were also infected with the virus.

COVID death

A police constable belonging to Kulsoompura police station succumbed to COVID-19.

Special ward at Gandhi Hospital

Meanwhile a special ward has been arranged for the cops in Gandhi Hospital where they are being treated.

Virus enter DGP office

It is also reported that a home guard belonging to the office of Director General of Police, Telangana was also found infected with coronavirus.

Source: Siasat news

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.